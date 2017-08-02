Rocky Road Brownies

August 2, 2017.Reading time 2 minutes.

Settle round the campfire – it’s time for marshmallows, chocolate and brownies.

Neapolitan Drip Cake

July 9, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

It’s summer! And that means ice cream. But don’t forget cake – have the best of both worlds

Kinder Egg Cupakes

May 1, 2017.Reading time 4 minutes.

Easter is over. Any chances you’ve got some left over kinder chocolate?

Eton Mess Cupcakes

April 23, 2017.Reading time 4 minutes.

Classic British dessert moonlights as a cupcake just in time for summer.

Creme Egg Cupcakes

April 5, 2017.Reading time 5 minutes.

It’s Easter. And that means Creme Eggs. On cake. You’re welcome.

Daim Bar Cupcakes

March 19, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

Dime or Daim, it doesn’t matter – these cupcakes hit the sweet spot.

Classic Banoffee

March 12, 2017.Reading time 5 minutes.

The smoothest buttercream ever sits atop this caramel filled sponge. Plus banana, obviously.

Rhubarb & Custard

February 19, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

Tangy rhubarb and creamy custard – is there a better combination?

Lemon Meringue Pie

February 12, 2017.Reading time 3 minutes.

The fluffiest frosting ever pairs well with the sharp lemon curd drizzle. Just so good!

