Pecan Pie Brownies

What a week! Firstly – welcome new followers and readers, it’s great to have you. Following the site profile on Discover, Baker Man has been ‘discovered’ hundreds and hundreds of times in the last few days and many of you joined to follow in the fun! So thank you, whether you’re brand new to BAKER MAN or have been around since Day 1. Each and every one of you is totally awesome!

And secondly, a thank you to WordPress.com for sharing the site with your audience: it’s allowed me to share what I love doing to thousands of people, and that is pretty fucking great.

We have a fresh new look – one that’s here to stay – a new jazzy logo and plenty of exciting things in the pipeline: the rest of 2017 is really exciting.

Now, on to the recipe: more brownies, as the Brownie Collection continues! This week, it’s Pecan Pie – longstanding readers will know this is a staple of mine. Sandwiched inbetween the brownie there is gooey caramel, while chopped pecans and golden syrup run through it. Decadent and absolteuly scrumptious!

Look out for the new lot of recipes, coming soon – we have Cherry & Ginger Brownies and out competition winner Anna’s White Chocolate and Honeycomb, which I personally think is a masterstroke in flavour combinations!

INGREDIENTS Serves: 12 150 chocolate

170g self-raising flour

220 butter

220g brown sugar

3 eggs

50g cocoa powder

2 cups of pecans – 1 cup chopped, 1 cup whole

1 tbsp golden syrup

carnations caramel

Pre-heat an oven to 170c and line a baking tray with parchment paper on both the sides and the bottom.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. When fully melted together add the golden syrup, set aside.

In a seprate bowl, seive the flour and cocoa powder together and add the sugar. Mix to combine and add the chocolate/butter mixture. Stir again to fully combine.

Add the eggs one by one, mixing in between each one. Once combined, stir in the pecans. Pour half the mixture into the baking tray and level out. Drizzle over generous amounts of the caramel. Pour over the rest of the batter and top with whole pecans.

Once baked, leave to cool and then place in the freezer for an hour. To cut, place a knife in boiling water, wipe off the excess water and cut into squares – this helps create a nice, even square – use two pecans per brownie as a good guide. Finish by drizzling with extra caramel and serve the motherfudgers.