White Chocolate & Honeycomb Brownies

We have a winner, ladies and gentlemen! BAKER MAN’S Facebook competition ended, and these guys were the very yummy result – and what a result! Chocolate and Honeycomb go absolutwly wonderfully together – balance it all out with some creamy vanilla spiked white chocolate. Heaven!

New followers continue to pile in following the Discover profile – so welcome, one and all. It's great to have you and amazing to see the BAKER MAN community growing.

Back on to the next lot of Brownies in this Brownie Collection. White chocolate and honeycomb. I love Honeycomb – you might or might not have seen my two tier Honeycomb Cake from last year. I feel looking back now, things have come so far. I think I’m going to try and recreate some old recipes to see how they turn out.

Anyway…recipe below. Leave a comment to let me know what you think and if you have any suggestions for upcoming brownie flavours!

INGREDIENTS Serves: 15 150g chocolate

170g self-raising flour

220g butter

220g brown sugar

3 eggs

50g cocoa powder

100g white chocolate, cubed

3 crunchie bars (or 120g of honeycomb), broken up into different sized pieces.

Pre-heat an oven to 170c and line a baking tray with parchment paper on both the sides and the bottom.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. When fully melted together add the golden syrup, set aside.

In a seprate bowl, seive the flour and cocoa powder together and add the sugar. Mix to combine and add the chocolate/butter mixture. Stir again to fully combine.

Add the eggs one by one, mixing in between each one. Once combined, stir in half the white chocolate and half ¾ of the honeycomb. Stir to combine and decant into the baking tray. Top with the remaining white chocolate and honeycomb and bake for 27 minutes.

Once baked, leave to cool and then place in the freezer for an hour. To cut, place a knife in boiling water, wipe off the excess water and cut into squares – this helps create a nice, even square.

Thank me later.