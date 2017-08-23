Triple Nut Brownies

It’s official! BAKER MAN has officially surpassed the 1k followers mark, and I am over the moon. 1k followers, for me at least, is a big deal. Yes, it might be a drop in the ocean to some others out there, but considering it’s different incarnations, it’s sometime slack of recipes as I go through a blip and the overall massive learning curve this has been from me, I am pretty damn chuffed!

When I first started the blog, I didn’t know anything about food photography – I could point a camera and shoot and that was pretty much it. I didn’t know anything about recipe writing, nor did I know that much about baking!

Yesterday, I had a notification on Facebook – it was a status of mine from 2009, which read ‘is baking his very first cake!!’. I remember that cake very, very well – because it was an absolutely disaster! I didn’t bake – scared off – until late 2015. It was then in February 2016 I set up this blog. Looking back, I wonder what I was playing at, but the last 18 months have been an incredible – and very tasty – test. And I’m very much looking forward to the next 18 months.

These guys are ‘Triple Nut’, which to be honest…is a little bit of a lie – the only nut that features here is peanut, but in three different guises – we have peanut butter (in the batter and in the buttercream!), peanut M&Ms and a Honey & Salt peanuts scattered throughout and atop. So I might – just maybe – get away with it.

Anyway, these lil’ dudes are incredible – salty, nutty, fudgey and then you get that soft, creaminess from the swiss buttercream (is there actually anything better than swiss buttercream?) Perfect for hump day!

INGREDIENTS Serves: 18 BROWNIES

150g chocolate

170g self-raising flour

220g butter

220g brown sugar

3 eggs

50g cocoa powder

1 cup of peanut M&Ms

¾ cup salted peanuts or Sensations Honey and Salt Peanuts

2 tsp crunchy peanut butter BUTTERCREAM

90g sugar

1 egg white

100g butter, softened and cubed

1 ½ tsp smooth peanut butter

Pre-heat an oven to 170c and line a baking tray with parchment paper on both the sides and the bottom.

Melt the butter, peanut butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Set aside.

In a seprate bowl, seive the flour and cocoa powder together and add the sugar. Mix to combine and add the chocolate/butter mixture. Stir again to fully combine.

Add the eggs one by one, mixing in between each one. Once combined, stir in M&Ms and peanuts. Stir to combine and decant into the baking tray. Bake for 27 minutes.

Once baked, leave to cool and then place in the freezer for an hour. To cut, place a knife in boiling water, wipe off the excess water and cut into squares – this helps create a nice, even square.

On to the Buttercream, stir together the sugar and egg white in a bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Whisk on high for around 4 minutes, or until the sugar has completely dissolved. You can test this by putting some of the mixture inbetween your finger tips to feel if there are any granuales of sugar.

Off the heat, whisk until cooled and stiff peaks start to form, then bit by bit add the butter, waiting until the previous cube of butter has encorporated until adding the next. Once all combined, add the peanut butter and continue whisking until fully incorporated.

Decant into a piping bag fit with a plain, round nozzle and pipe one peak onto each brownie.

People will go nuts for these guys – trust me! Let me know in the comments what you think and if you haven’t already – give me a follow!