The Liebster Award

So…I’ve been nominated for a Liebster Award – I feel like the blog might be a little old to receive it, but I’ll take it and run because, well…any excuse for a rosette, am I right?

I’d like to thank Start In A Kitchen for my nomination! Brella provides great insight from a working chef so I urge you check out her blog! Below you can find the answers to my questions.

What made you want to start blogging

Honestly – it was a whim. I started a blog called ‘BOY WHO BAKES’ back in 2014 and made a grand total of… zero posts. I deleted it and never spoke about it again until right now. So…exclusive! Fast forward to 2016, and my love of baking was only manifesting itself by my eating it, rather than baking it. I baked my second ever cake and I kind of liked it. So naturally, the next step is to start a blog without any back catalogue of recipes and then, well…panic! Where do you get your creative ideas?

A variety of places! Sometimes it might be just a cocktail I have and I think how I could turn into a cake, sometimes it comes from memories of childhood – like my Rhubarb and custard Cupcakes and sometimes it’s turning what is already a sweet treat – like Pecan Pie – and using all those elements to create a cake, or a brownie. What are three things that you do that help you stay organized

I’m massively organised in most senses of my life, but this blog, I do struggle. My job takes up a lot of time, and my family too. This is purely a side project I’m very dedicated to but if I am honest, I don’t do social media enough or possibly even post as many recipes as I do. Going forward, there is massive room for improvement. What do you want to accomplish?

At the very least: a dedicated, decent chunk of followers – I already have the dedicated part of that, and if I’m honest, I’d like to grow it substantially. At the very best I’d like to make this a second income for me – and there are plans – and turn it into my own book. What do you do for a living?

I work as an Account Manager at an international publishing company – I help clients with their marketing. It’s the best and I love it. What’s do you like to do for fun?

Other than baking, I enjoy writing now and again, I enjoy going camping and on long dog walks with the fam. And you can’t beat an afternoon in front of Call of Duty, right? When you aren’t working what are you doing?

Either baking, sleeping or drinking tequila. Where are some places that you have been to that you would recommend?

Food wise? Of course food wise! Locally, I love Micatto in Warwick, UK – it was there I tasted one of the best desserts I’ve ever tasted – a ricotta sponge, with orange, peaches, honey and candyfloss. It was divine. I absolutely love Paris and Barcelona, but the food in Italy is incredible and I’ve only just begun my culinary journey around that country. Last December I went to Venice and discovered a tiny pizza place – I mean tiny – The whole place was a door and window width and there was around 12sq ft of standing space. The pizza slices were twice as big as my head for about 3 euros. I was so worried I wouldn’t find it again that I had to order some and eat it right away. At 10.30am. Next stop: New York! What are three tips on life that you would give to someone?

Eat what you want, get a dog and never drink tequila with tabasco sauce because it will ruin your life. If you could own a vacation home where would it be and why?

New York. Hands down. If you could speak another language which one would it be and why?

Italian, probably, because I plan to spend a great deal of time there in my lifetime.

Blogtastic Food

My Dessert Diet

Kitchen Smidgen

Anna’s Recipe Dishes

Just Foodies



How long have you been blogging for? What are your long term goals for your blog? Where do you get the inspiration for your posts? If you could give any tips to new bloggers, what would they be? What motivated you to start a blog? If you could blog about any of subject, what would it be and why? Why did you choose the subject you blog about? How do you unwind? What do you do for a living? Cats or dogs? What’s your next holiday destination?

