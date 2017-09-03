Snickers Cake

Hey folks, hope you’re keeping well – eagle eyed readers will have seen that I teased this cake on some social media last week, and here it is in all it’s glory.

What can I say? The Snickers Brownies proved so popular that the crowd demanded

more – and they wanted it big. So it was with my sister’s birthday approaching, I decided to give into peer pressure and give the crowd exactly what they wanted: this epic Snickers layer cake!

This chocolate cake is covered in peanut butter Swiss Meringue buttercream (you know it’s one of my faves!) and inbetween each layer of cake hides caramel sauce, roasted peanuts and chopped up Snickers. The Swiss meringue buttercream does a fab job of replicating the nougat, but on reflection some homemade stuff would have been awesome piped in the centre.

It’s a messy eat – forks and napkins are are a must – but it’s also pretty awesome!

INGREDIENTS: Serves: 15

CAKE

280g plain flour, sifted

170g butter, unsalted and softened

300g soft brownie sugar

300ml buttermilk

3 eggs

3 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp cocoa powder

salt, pinch FILLINGS

3 x Snickers bars, chopped up

1/3 tin carnations caramel

peanuts, roasted SWISS BUTTERCREAM

3 egg whites

260g sugar

300g butter, cubed, unsalted and softened

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

Preheat the oven to 170c fan and line two 6” cake tins.

For the CAKE, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one by one and mixing inbetween each addition to ensure the mixture doesn’t curdle. No worries if it does, just add a little flour to bring it back together.

Sieve the flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder into a bowl and add a third of it to the batter before mixing for a few seconds and then adding half the buttermilk. Repeat the process and then add the final third of the flour. Scrape the bowl down and beat everything together to incorporate it. Split evenly into the cake tins and bake for 35-40 minutes on the middle shelf. Once baked, leave the cakes to cool before leveling off and cutting halfways so you’re left with four even layers.

Next on to the BUTTERCREAM. Put the eggs and sugar into a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Continuously mix until all the sugar dissolves – approximately 10 minutes. To test, take some of the mixture and rub it between your fingers. If you don’t feel any sugar granules, you’re done!

Off the heat, whisk with a balloon whisk on high until the mixture is completely cool and you get stiff peaks. Add in, a cube at a time, the butter while the mixer is still whisking. Continue until all the butter is incorporated and then add the peanut butter. Once that’s mixed together nicely, it’s ready.

Place the first cake layer on a board or turntable and spread some of the buttercream on top. Level off and sprinkle on a generous amount of each filling – this bit is completely up to you, but I say go big or go home! Repeat the process until all layers are done – the final layer should be the bottom half of one of the cakes, flipped upside down you’re left with a nice flat top. Give it a crumb coat to trap in any crumbs and put in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for the DRIZZLE, melt 100g the chocolate and the milk in the microwave for 30 seconds, stirring together until all the chocolate has melted and it’s a good runny consistency. You may need to add more milk if it’s not runny enough. Leave to cool.

Once the cake is cooled and set, ice it cake with the buttercream, smoothing it over with a cake scraper. Pour on the cooled chocolate drizzle, edging it over the side with a palette knife or pipe the drizzles first and then fill in the middle. Either way works well. Pipe the remaining buttercream on top, using a plain nozzle and pile the remaining peanuts into the centre of the cake. Voila! Beautiful nutty, gooey, caramel goodness reminiscent of one of your favourite chocolate bars!