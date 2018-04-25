Avocado, Poached Egg & Pancetta

What is this is hear you cry. Something s-s-s-savory?! Hella yes, and something completely left field my usual. It’s all part of the ‘new direction’ (oh, Quinn Fabray how I miss thee) I am taking the blog in. Fresh style and more diversity.

This is such a simple breakfast that’s been done many a time before. Read it: there is nothing groundbreaking here, folks! But, but…it’s super flavoursome with the addition of some unusual herbs and spices.

It’s a great breakfast for a weekend when you know you might miss lunch because it’s pretty filling and clocks in around 540 calories. But every one of them worth it.

Ingredients Serves: 2 1 x avocado

4 x free range eggs

4 x small slices of Rye bread

(or 2 x large slices)

4 rashers of pancetta

1 tsp fennel seed

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp chili flakes

salt & pepper

juice of a 1/2 lime

olive oil

You want to start by bringing some water to the boil in a large saucepan. Next, halve the avocado and discard the stone. Squeeze the flesh out into a bowl and add the lime juice, some chili flakes, crushed fennel seeds and paprika. Mash together with a folk until your desired consistency and set aside.

Poach the eggs. To get the perfect poached egg I give it just shy of 5 minutes ensuring the yolk is nice and runny but all the white is cooked.

Top Tip: For the neat poached egg you see, I place some cling film in a ramekin, oil it slightly and break the egg into it. Bring the corners of the cling film together and twist it numerous times to create a sort of ‘parcel’ of raw egg. Boil it in that and it’ll come out perfect every time.

While the eggs cook, fry the pancetta in a dry pan. You don’t need any oil, as they’ll release their own oil. Keep an eye on it as it’ll be done in a matter of minutes. While the pancetta is frying, place the rye bread in the toaster.

Everything will come together at once, so be prepared. Remove the eggs from the pan and cut the cling film off, leaving them aside on a plate. Spoon the avocado onto the Rye toast and place the eggs on top. Top with the pancetta and sprinkle some more chilli flakes, pepper and fennel seeds across the top. Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil and dig in.

Bacon for days: I used pancetta simply for preference, I find it lighter and more flavoursome but it’s just as good with some good quality smokes streaky bacon, too!