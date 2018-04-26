Creme Egg Brownies

Count them: how many crème eggs have you left over from Easter? What do you mean none? NONE? Well then go out and buy some – because these guys need to made, pronto! They are super-duper chewy, gooey and chocolatey and probably the best brownies I’ve ever made.

I’ve had a tinker with the brownie recipe in a bid to pump up the chewiness of them. We all know chewy brownies are the dogs. Am I right? It’s pretty easy – all I’ve done is increase the sugar and decreased the flour and removed the raising agent so switched the self-raising flour for plain. Doing so turns the humble cakey brownie (still amazing, though!) to these decadent, super chocolatey pieces of H-E-A-V-E-N.

INGREDIENTS:

Yields: 9 large/18 small 150g dark chocolate

110g plain flour

200g butter

210g brown sugar

100g granulated sugar

3 eggs

50g cocoa powder

50g milk chocolate

5 crème eggs

pinch of salt

METHOD:

Line a baking tray with baking paper and preheat the oven to 170°C

Melt the dark chocolate and butter in a bowl over a pan of simmering water until both have completely melted. Once done, stir in the flour, cocoa powder, salt and sugar and combine fully.

Then, one by one add the eggs, stirring to combine after each addition. Pour the batter into the lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes.

Cut each crème egg in half along the seam. After 15 minutes, remove the brownies from the oven and press the crème eggs filling side up in a grid-like pattern for ease of cutting. Bake for a further 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the pan.

Once completely cool, place them in the fridge for around an hour and then cut into squares with a sharp knife for nice, straight edges. I chose to cut them in half again because they are pretty rich, but you do you.