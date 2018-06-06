Baking, Dessert, Techniques, Recipes

White Chocolate & Raspberry Brioche Bread and Butter Pudding

So no joke, this is probably the most classic recipe I’ve ever done. Bread and butter Pudding. Is there a more British dessert? This super-delish pudding uses bread (duh), which is layered and soaked in an egg custard mixture. Traditional recipes call for raisins and nutmeg, but i’ve gone a little off-piste and served this with the classic – in it’s own right – combination of raspberries and white chocolate. To toe the line of tradition, I’ve also incorporated some spice in the form of cinnamon and ginger, but they’re certainly not the lead flavour.
DSCF1433

One of the best things about this recipe is that much of the white chocolate caramelises in the oven, giving out a beautiful dark, toffee-like flavour. As for the bread, I used the popular and more modern method of using Brioche. It was a homemade brioche, no less. But alas, that’s a different recipe for a different day. Store bought will work just as well.

INGREDIENTS

SERVES: 6

BREAD AND BUTTER PUDDING
1 brioche loaf
350ml double cream
100ml whole milk
2 eggs
100g white chocolate
130g fresh raspberries
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
1 sphere of stem ginger
1 tsp vanilla extract

METHOD
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Prepare a baking dish by greasing it with a little butter. Slice the brioche loaf. Butter each slice and then cut into quarters. Lay the bread at an angle in the tray to corners are poking up like mountain peaks. 

DSCF1447
Scatter over the raspberries and white chocolate, nestling some in between some of the bread.

In a bowl, mix the cream, milk, egg, spices and vanilla together until fully combined. Pour the mixture over the bread and bake in the oven for 35 minutes.

Serve on it’s own or with ice cream, custard or cream.

DSCF1455

